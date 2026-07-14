Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage, calls for donors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The American Red Cross is urging residents to donate blood after a significant drop in the nation’s blood supply.

Red Cross officials say the blood supply fell nearly 25% in June, leading the organization to declare an emergency shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, with an urgent focus on O-positive and B-negative donations.

Officials say hospitals are using nearly 3,500 more units of blood each week than expected during the summer months, while the loss of school blood drives has also contributed to fewer donations.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, an official with the American Red Cross said one blood donation can help a variety of patients, including those injured in accidents, mothers in childbirth, cancer patients and people with blood disorders.

Anyone who can donate is encouraged to schedule an appointment through the American Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Donors who give blood through the end of the month will receive a free Fandango movie ticket.