CENTRAL INDIANA, (WOWO) — To get ready for major concert season, Live Nation is now hiring for multiple positions at its Central Indiana venues including Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, and Old National Centre (home of the Murat Theatre, Egyptian Room and Deluxe) in downtown Indianapolis.

The positions are Event staff, maintenance night of show and day crew, facilities, VIP, venue merchandise, sustainability, and more.