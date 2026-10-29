Congressman Rudy Yakym announces Election Day schedule

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WOWO) — Republican Congressman Rudy Yakym has announced his schedule for Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, including plans to cast his ballot in Elkhart and host an election night gathering in South Bend.

Yakym, who represents Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, is scheduled to vote at New Hope United Methodist Church, located at 28765 County Road 4 in Elkhart.

His campaign says Yakym will arrive at the polling location around 6 a.m., with a media availability scheduled to follow.

Later that evening, Yakym’s campaign and the St. Joseph County Republican Party will host an Election Night Victory Party at the Gillespie Conference Center, located at 53995 State Road 933 in South Bend.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with a time for media availability to be announced.

The events come as Yakym seeks reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

Media representatives interested in covering either event are asked to RSVP through Yakym’s campaign by contacting Griffin Nate at (574) 780-2062 or press@rudyforindiana.com.