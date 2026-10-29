Fort Wayne man found dead in Huntington County Jail cell

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A 32-year-old Fort Wayne man was found dead inside his cell at the Huntington County Jail Wednesday morning, according to the Huntington County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities identified the man as Quantae A. Jackson, who was discovered unresponsive in his single-person jail cell at approximately 6:16 a.m. on October 28 by jail personnel conducting routine rounds.

Investigators say evidence collected at the scene indicated Jackson’s death was the result of self-harm.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne. The coroner’s office determined Jackson died from asphyxia due to hanging and ruled his death a suicide.

The Indiana State Police and Huntington County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Huntington Fire Department, Parkview Huntington Hospital EMS and Huntington Central Dispatch also assisted in the response.

Huntington County Coroner Philip Zahm extended condolences to Jackson’s family and friends.