Darlington Holiday Warehouse Opens for the Season Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Northeast Indiana holiday shopping tradition returns Friday as the Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens its doors for the 2026 season.

The warehouse will officially open at 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd. Shoppers may want to arrive early. The business says customers were already lining up as early as 6:30 a.m. for Facebook Friday.

Darlington Holiday Warehouse has been a Northeast Indiana tradition for more than two decades. The business began in 2004 near Fort Wayne International Airport before eventually moving to its current location on Coliseum Boulevard. PR 2026

Nearly 2 million items

Shoppers will find nearly two million items priced at $2.79, including books, toys, gifts and other seasonal merchandise.

The toy selection includes LEGO, Melissa & Doug, Nerf, Crayola, Play-Doh and Ty, along with games, puzzles and other unique finds.

Throughout October, shoppers can also receive 50% off Melissa & Doug merchandise. PR 2026

The warehouse also carries:

Christmas decorations and holiday décor

Kitchen accessories and home goods

Candles and calendars

Gift wrap and stocking stuffers

Halloween and Thanksgiving décor

Products for pets

Cheese, sausage and specialty foods

Archway Cookies

Utz Chips

Garrett Popcorn

Candy and other treats PR 2026

New this year: Loyalty Cards

Darlington is introducing Loyalty Cards this season. Customers who participate can receive free items as part of the program.

The warehouse says shoppers can expect new and unexpected merchandise throughout the 11-week season. PR 2026

Holiday fun and giveaways

Darlington is also bringing back several activities for families, including $500 in cash or prizes given away each day.

Weekend activities for children will include free balloon animals and Pucker Powder, along with product sampling and other seasonal surprises. PR 2026

Darlington Holiday Warehouse will remain open through the holiday season and will close for the year on December 24, 2026. PR 2026