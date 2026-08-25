Do it Best Foundation awards grants to Northeast Indiana nonprofits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Do it Best Foundation, which provides grants to nonprofit organizations focused on serving community needs, is awarding more than $144,000 to 21 groups, including nine in Northeast Indiana.

The grants support organizations working in areas including youth services, health care, food security, education, addiction recovery and the arts.

The Northeast Indiana recipients are:

Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne — $5,000

— $5,000 The Honeywell Foundation in Wabash — $5,000

— $5,000 YWCA Northeast Indiana — $6,300

— $6,300 Helping Hands Family Resource Center in Bluffton — $6,658

— $6,658 Euell A. Wilson Center in Fort Wayne — $7,500

— $7,500 Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne — $7,500

— $7,500 Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana — $10,000

— $10,000 The League in Fort Wayne — $10,000

— $10,000 Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana — $10,000

The grants are part of the foundation’s ongoing efforts to support nonprofits in communities where Do it Best employees live and work.

The latest awards follow the foundation’s Cookin’ Fort Wayne fundraiser, which resulted in a $100,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana in June.

The Do it Best Foundation is accepting applications for its next grant cycle through Sept. 25, 2026.

The foundation focuses its giving on health and wellness, youth enrichment, the arts and community needs.