August 25, 2026
Local News

Do it Best Foundation awards grants to Northeast Indiana nonprofits

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / Do it Best Foundation)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Do it Best Foundation, which provides grants to nonprofit organizations focused on serving community needs, is awarding more than $144,000 to 21 groups, including nine in Northeast Indiana.

The grants support organizations working in areas including youth services, health care, food security, education, addiction recovery and the arts.

The Northeast Indiana recipients are:

  • Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne — $5,000
  • The Honeywell Foundation in Wabash — $5,000
  • YWCA Northeast Indiana — $6,300
  • Helping Hands Family Resource Center in Bluffton — $6,658
  • Euell A. Wilson Center in Fort Wayne — $7,500
  • Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne — $7,500
  • Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana — $10,000
  • The League in Fort Wayne — $10,000
  • Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana — $10,000

The grants are part of the foundation’s ongoing efforts to support nonprofits in communities where Do it Best employees live and work.

The latest awards follow the foundation’s Cookin’ Fort Wayne fundraiser, which resulted in a $100,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana in June.

The Do it Best Foundation is accepting applications for its next grant cycle through Sept. 25, 2026.

The foundation focuses its giving on health and wellness, youth enrichment, the arts and community needs.

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