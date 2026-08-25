Indiana Secretary of State’s Office recognized for use of artificial intelligence

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office is being recognized nationally for its use of artificial intelligence to improve government services.

Secretary of State Diego Morales announced Tuesday that his office was named a 2026 AI 50 Award winner by the Center for Public Sector AI.

The award recognizes government organizations using artificial intelligence in ways that are considered effective and responsible.

Morales’ office was recognized for an agency-wide AI strategy that is being used across its Business Services, Securities and Auto Dealer Services divisions.

The office is using artificial intelligence for constituent assistance, licensing, workflow improvements, education and the preservation of historical records.

One of the office’s projects, called Captain Record, uses generative artificial intelligence to allow users to quickly search more than 20 million historical Indiana records.

The office has also introduced bilingual AI virtual agents to help residents and businesses navigate state services. Another AI-based education system is being used by more than 50,000 Indiana notaries.

Morales said the recognition reflects the office’s efforts to make government services more accessible and efficient while protecting taxpayer resources.

The AI 50 program highlights public-sector organizations that demonstrate measurable and responsible uses of artificial intelligence in government.