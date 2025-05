Roanoke, Ind. (WOWO): Two men are dead following a double shooting at a home in Roanoke. The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department was called at about 9:00 Thursday night to the home on Allen Street after gunfire was reported.

Responding officers found two men shot. Medics transported them in serious condition to a Fort Wayne Hospital where they both later died.

The investigation into what exactly happened leading up to the shooting is under investigation.