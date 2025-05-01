Weekend Weather

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across Indiana in the coming days.

“The good news with that is I think the worst of the severe weather threat is behind us,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

There were a couple of tornado warnings issued in southern Indiana on Wednesday night.

“So for Thursday, scattered showers are going to continue. A few strong storms are possible this evening,” said Moore. He says the worst of it could be in southeast Indiana.

Moore says the scattered rain and storms are likely to stick around through at least Monday. Temperatures are also expected to drop.

“Highs will only be in the 60s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with the showers and clouds around,” said Moore.