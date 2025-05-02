May 2, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

One Critical Following Pickup Truck-Scooter Crash

by Brian Ford0
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): A Thursday night crash between a pickup truck and a scooter on one of Fort Wayne’s busiest streets left a man in critical condition.

Police were called to the 2800 block of North Clinton just north of State Boulevard just after 10 last night and found that the driver of the pickup was northbound and crested the hill – striking the northbound scooter.

The driver of the truck stopped immediately and called police who say that speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash

