Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children Celebrates Move to Larger Fort Wayne Facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children has relocated to a larger facility in Fort Wayne as it looks to expand services for child victims and their families across northeast Indiana.

The center has moved from its former location at 500 W. Main St. to 1900 Carew St., Suite 3, behind Parkview Hospital Randalia.

The Dr. Bill Lewis Center serves nine counties in northeast Indiana and provides coordinated support for children who report abuse, neglect and other serious crimes. The center works with law enforcement, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, the Indiana Department of Child Services, family advocates, mental health professionals and forensic interviewers to help children navigate the investigative process.

According to the WANE15, nearly 900 forensic interviews were conducted in 2025.

Administrative Agent Dee Szyndrowski said the new location is intended to provide a more welcoming environment for children and families while strengthening partnerships with local agencies.

The center marked the move with a celebration Monday that included remarks from Board Chair and Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille, as well as Allen County Department of Child Services Director Melissa Hayden.