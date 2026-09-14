Dream Center to host blood drive to help sickle cell patients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Dream Center is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive Saturday, Sept. 19, with an emphasis on helping patients living with sickle cell disease.

The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dream Center, 1615 E. Wallace St. in Fort Wayne.

About 100,000 people in the United States are living with sickle cell disease, which is the country’s most common inherited blood disorder. Most people living with the disease are of African descent.

Sickle cell disease causes red blood cells to become hard, sticky and crescent-shaped, making it more difficult for blood to flow and deliver oxygen throughout the body. The disease can cause severe pain, organ damage, anemia and strokes.

Blood transfusions can help sickle cell patients by increasing the number of normal red blood cells in their bodies, helping deliver oxygen and improve blood flow.

Dream Center CEO John Dortch is encouraging people who are able to donate. Dortch said he is a sickle cell trait carrier, has a daughter with the trait and has a granddaughter living with sickle cell disease.

“Your donation is more than a gesture — it is a lifeline,” Dortch said.

Donors can schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code “dreamfw,” or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or 1-800-733-2767.

Donors must bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification. People who are 17 or older in most states, or 16 with parental consent where allowed, may be eligible to donate if they weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health. Additional height and weight requirements apply to some donors 18 and younger.

The Red Cross says blood already on hospital shelves is what helps patients during medical emergencies, surgeries and treatment for chronic conditions such as sickle cell disease. The organization says a diverse blood supply is especially important for serving diverse patient populations.