Driver Injured After Truck Leaves Roadway in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A 51-year-old man from Iowa was injured after his truck left the roadway and overturned Tuesday night at the intersection of State Road 8 and State Road 1.

Authorities say the crash happened around 8:19 p.m. when the eastbound vehicle’s passenger-side tires drifted off the south side of the road and onto the shoulder. The truck was then pulled into a steep ditch, causing it to overturn and land on its top.

The driver, identified as Miguel H. Ramirez of Council Bluffs, Iowa, suffered head trauma and was transported by emergency medical services to a hospital for treatment, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the crash. The truck, a 2003 Peterbilt, was considered a total loss and was removed from the scene by a towing company.

The crash remains under investigation.