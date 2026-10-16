American Heart Association Encourages Hoosiers to Learn Hands-Only CPR

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The American Heart Association is encouraging people to learn hands-only CPR as part of World Restart a Heart Day on Oct. 16.

The organization says a common misconception could prevent people from helping during a cardiac emergency. About two-thirds of people believe CPR should only be performed by someone with special training, according to the American Heart Association.

The organization is promoting its Nation of Lifesavers initiative to encourage more people to learn how to respond when someone experiences cardiac arrest.

Wallis Marsh, a Houston oil executive and inaugural member of the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers Class of 2026, knows firsthand how CPR can make a difference.

At age 56, Marsh learned that three of his four coronary arteries were nearly completely blocked. After undergoing surgery to receive six stents, he was inspired to learn hands-only CPR.

Later, while watching football at home with a friend, Marsh noticed his friend was not breathing normally and began CPR. According to the American Heart Association, his actions helped save his friend’s life.

Marsh subsequently encouraged CPR training at his workplace, helping more than 100 employees become part of the Nation of Lifesavers through American Heart Association training.

The organization says people without medical credentials can still help during a cardiac emergency by learning hands-only CPR.

More information about CPR and the Nation of Lifesavers initiative is available at heart.org.