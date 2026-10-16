Allen County Judicial Candidate Rick Trevino Discusses Experience, Proposed Bail Amendment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — With Election Day approaching, Allen County judicial candidate Rick Trevino is making his case to voters as he seeks to replace retiring Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.

Trevino joined Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News to discuss his background in criminal prosecution, his experience as a magistrate and a proposed Indiana constitutional amendment that could expand when judges may deny bail to people accused of crimes.

Trevino is one of three candidates seeking the seat, alongside Christina Gull and Samuel Kearns.

Trevino points to prosecution and courtroom experience

Trevino said he was born and raised in Allen County, attended Homestead High School and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of St. Francis before attending law school at the University of South Carolina.

He returned to Fort Wayne and began working in the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office in early 2009. He spent approximately 11 and a half years as a prosecutor, eventually serving as a section chief in the Level 6 felony division.

During that time, Trevino said he tried serious felony cases involving murder, attempted murder and robbery.

In January 2021, he joined the Allen Circuit Court as a magistrate. He said his experience as both a prosecutor and a judicial officer gives him a combination of skills relevant to the Superior Court position.

Trevino described the judgeship as an opportunity not only to handle serious criminal cases, but also to help shape Allen County’s criminal justice system for years to come.

“If you care about public safety, you need to care about this race,” Blakeslee said during the interview, emphasizing the importance of the judicial contest.

Trevino said he wants to keep the community safe for his family and friends and believes his professional experience would be an asset on the bench.

Proposed constitutional amendment would address bail decisions

A major portion of the interview focused on Senate Joint Resolution 1, a proposed constitutional amendment concerning when defendants can be held without bail.

Under the framework described during the interview, Indiana’s Constitution provides a right to bail in most cases, with exceptions for murder and treason. The proposed amendment would allow judges to consider denying bail in additional circumstances when public safety is at risk.

Trevino explained that the proposal would require the state to establish that the evidence against a defendant is strong and prove by clear and convincing evidence that no release conditions would reasonably protect another person or the community.

He said the decision would not be based solely on the offense charged, but also on the evidence and the circumstances surrounding whether release would pose a safety risk.

Blakeslee asked whether the proposal could introduce more uncertainty into bail decisions compared with the existing rules.

Trevino acknowledged that the proposed standard would be less straightforward than the current exceptions for murder and treason. He said hearings and due process protections would remain part of the process.

Trevino declines to take a position on the amendment

Asked directly where he stands on the proposed amendment, Trevino said judicial officers and judicial candidates must be careful to maintain independence and avoid even the appearance of political bias.

He left the decision to voters, saying Indiana has a constitutional process for considering amendments and that the process is underway.

Trevino said he would follow the law regardless of the outcome.

“As a judicial officer, you swear to uphold the laws of the state of Indiana, the constitution of Indiana, the United States,” Trevino said. “That’s what I’ve done for the past six years. That’s what I’ll continue to do.”

He added that Allen County already has rules and a bond schedule governing how judges evaluate and set bond. If voters approve the amendment, he said, the Constitution would guide how those decisions are made.

Candidate invites public to observe his courtroom

Trevino said voters should have an opportunity to learn about the people they elect to judicial positions.

He invited members of the public to observe his work in the courtroom, arguing that a judge’s approach and judgment matter alongside legal knowledge and experience.

Trevino also noted that judges must operate within the law and applicable sentencing ranges rather than simply impose whatever punishment they personally prefer.

He said trust is an important factor when voters choose a judge and encouraged people to speak with him about his approach to the job.

How to learn more

Trevino said information about his campaign is available on Facebook under Trevino for Judge. He also said he welcomes conversations with voters about the issues that matter to them.

The Allen Superior Court race will be decided by voters in the upcoming election.