Economists expect Indiana economy to surge in 2025

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Economists at Indiana University expect the economy in the state of Indiana to surge big time in the coming year.

The group of experts within the IU Kelley School of Business will soon publish their 2025 economic outlook for the state, and they predict that there will be a “return to equilibrium” in 2025. One of those experts is IU Kelley economist Phil Powell, who says the report considers stronger output and improvements in inflation.

“We are forecasting a pretty strong economy in 2025 for the nation,” Powell said on WISH-TV. “And our state is going to perform better than the rest of the country.”

With Indiana being a heavy state when it comes to manufacturing, significant expected growth in that sector is what Powell says will be the driving force behind this expected surge in Indiana’s economy.

“So, with interest rates coming down, this is helping manufacturing in Indiana, and that’s going to disproportionately drive our growth relative to the rest of the nation,” he said.

This paired with Indiana’s inherently lower cost of living as compared to the rest of the U.S. puts the state in a good spot for consumers to spend more money as interest rates are expected to keep falling with inflation being reigned in even more.

But, Powell is also driving home the point that Indiana’s expected economic performance for 2025 has absolutely zero correlation with the outcome of the presidential election.

“When you look at the history of economic performance in the United States, there is really no statistically significant difference in who is in office,” Powell said. “So, when we build our economic forecasting models, it’s independent of who is going to win and lose an election.”

The full report detailing these expectations will be published in the Indiana Business Review next month.