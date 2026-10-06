Allen County Council to consider $49 million fire and EMS district budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County residents will have an opportunity this week to weigh in on a proposed $49 million budget for the county’s newly consolidated Fire and EMS District.

According to WANE-15, Allen County Council is expected to vote on the district’s 2027 budget on Oct. 19. The new district is set to provide fire and EMS coverage throughout Allen County beginning Jan. 1, except for areas served by Fort Wayne and TRAA.

Residents can speak during the County Council’s public comment period Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Room 035 at Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne.

Executive Fire Chief Jeremy Bush expects the budget to receive approval and says the proposal follows months of discussions with county officials, firefighters and community members.

However, Councilwoman Lindsey Hammond has raised concerns about the timeline and how the district will receive the additional tax levy needed to support the proposed budget.

The district still needs approval from the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance for an excess levy. Hammond said there is uncertainty about whether the state will approve the additional funding because the expanded and renamed district does not officially take effect until Jan. 1.

Hammond said one option being explored would delay full implementation of the consolidated district until January 2028, allowing existing districts to continue operating while outstanding funding and legal questions are addressed.

The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance told WANE 15 that County Council may reduce or modify the proposed budget and levy but cannot increase them. The state agency is responsible for reviewing and certifying the budget, levy and tax rate permitted under Indiana law.

District attorney Christopher Nusbaum has also warned that failing to complete the budget process could result in a state-imposed penalty affecting the county’s available revenue.

County officials on both sides of the issue say maintaining uninterrupted fire and EMS service for residents outside Fort Wayne remains a priority as the budget and funding questions are considered.