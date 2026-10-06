Yorktown High School football star killed in Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — According to 21Alive, a 17-year-old Yorktown High School football standout who had committed to play at West Virginia University was killed in a shooting early Monday morning in Muncie.

Muncie Police say officers were called to the 1400 block of East Cromer Avenue around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Chris Wilson inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Yorktown Community Schools later confirmed Wilson’s death. Wilson was a senior at Yorktown High School and a member of the Tigers football team.

School officials said counselors will be available to support students and staff following his death. Yorktown Police also said there is no threat to students or the school.

Wilson had committed in June to play football at West Virginia University, where he was expected to play defensive end.

Yorktown High School Principal Stacey Brewer remembered Wilson as a kind and respectful student with a bright future, while football coach Mike Wilhelm said Wilson was highly respected by his teammates and worked hard without seeking the attention that came with being a Division I recruit.

West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez also issued a statement saying the program was heartbroken by Wilson’s death and offering condolences to his family.

The shooting remains under investigation by Muncie Police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Muncie Police at 765-747-4867.