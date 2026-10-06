Purdue Fort Wayne hosts second annual Pink Week for breast cancer awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University Fort Wayne is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its second annual Pink Week, featuring campus activities and athletic events through Saturday.

The week brings together students, faculty, staff and community organizations to raise awareness of breast cancer and support those affected by the disease.

Pink Week began Monday with representatives from Lutheran Hospital Cancer Center, Breastie Boxes and the Vera Bradley Foundation speaking with students and campus partners. Participants also decorated areas around campus with pink ribbons.

Activities continue Tuesday with a Bedazzle Bar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Walb Student Union. On Thursday, students can attend Sip, Dunk & Think Pink from 9 to 11 a.m. at Alumni Plaza, where members of the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team will serve donuts and cocoa.

Several Mastodon athletic events will also be part of Pink Week. The men’s soccer team hosts Cleveland State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hefner Soccer Complex. Women’s volleyball takes on Youngstown State at 7 p.m. Friday at Gates Sports Center, and women’s soccer hosts Oakland at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hefner Soccer Complex.

Organizers say the week is also intended to highlight local cancer care, early detection and the importance of breast cancer research.

Pink Week is presented in partnership with Lutheran Health Network, the Vera Bradley Foundation and Breastie Boxes.