Wawa plans new location in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Wawa could be coming to Fort Wayne, with plans filed for a new location on the city’s southwest side.

According to plans, the proposed 6,374-square-foot convenience store and gas station would be built at 3899 Airport Expressway.

The project has an estimated construction cost of $1.35 million, with construction expected to be completed in December 2027.

Wawa operates convenience stores offering fuel along with a variety of food and drink options, including hoagies, pizza, burgers, breakfast sandwiches and specialty beverages. Some locations also offer electric vehicle charging.

The Pennsylvania-based company was founded in 1964 and now operates more than 1,200 stores nationwide.

Wawa announced plans to expand into the Midwest in 2022, targeting Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The company currently has 16 locations in Indiana and has previously announced plans to eventually operate about 70 stores across the state.

The proposed Airport Expressway store would bring the growing chain to Fort Wayne as Wawa continues its expansion across Indiana.