Chapman Charitable Trust Gives $8 Million to PFW Scholarship Endowment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Purdue University Fort Wayne has received an $8 million gift from the Chapman Charitable Trust to expand scholarship opportunities for students and strengthen the university’s long-term impact on northeast Indiana.

The gift brings the Chapman Scholars Fund Endowment to more than $14.9 million. Howard Chapman and Stephen Chapman serve as trustees of the charitable trust.

The investment continues the legacy of Howard Chapman and his late wife, Elizabeth “Betsy” Chapman, who died in 2019. The family has supported the university through scholarships, an endowed professorship and service to the institution.

“This extraordinary gift reflects the Chapman family’s enduring confidence in our students, our university and the future of northeast Indiana,” PFW Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer said.

Established in 2007, the Chapman Scholars Program selects incoming freshmen based on academic achievement and involvement outside the classroom. Students can pursue any degree while participating in coursework, experiential learning, leadership development and civic engagement.

Eligible scholars receive tuition and class fee credits for up to 18 credit hours each fall and spring semester, along with on-campus housing, textbooks and a food stipend.

The program initially supported four incoming scholars each year. Additional gifts allowed it to grow to six new scholars annually, with as many as 24 active scholarships at a time.

University officials say the endowment helps PFW attract talented students while preparing graduates to contribute to northeast Indiana’s workforce, businesses and community organizations.

Howard Chapman said the family hopes its support will help students build fulfilling lives while contributing to the region.

“Betsy and I wanted to help students receive an outstanding education and use it to make a difference,” Chapman said.

The Chapmans also established the university’s first professorship chair in 2001, the Chapman Distinguished Professor of English. Purdue University awarded both Howard and Betsy Chapman honorary Doctor of Letters degrees in 2004.

Betsy Chapman earned a bachelor’s degree in English from PFW’s predecessor institution after returning to college while raising a family. She also served on the IPFW Foundation board and supported arts and community activities.

Howard Chapman’s career in law and civic involvement have included work in education, the arts, charitable organizations and international exchange.

Elsenbaumer said the latest gift will help students develop the knowledge and leadership skills that can benefit employers and communities across the region.