INDOT plans overnight traffic signal work at several Fort Wayne intersections

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Drivers could encounter overnight lane restrictions and temporary traffic signal disruptions at several Fort Wayne intersections as the Indiana Department of Transportation makes signal upgrades.

Crews are scheduled to work during the week of Nov. 2, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., replacing traffic signal cabinets and controllers.

Eight intersections will receive new traffic signal cabinets:

S.R. 3 (Lima Road) at Washington Center Road

S.R. 3 (Lima Road) at Wallen Road

S.R. 3 (Lima Road) at Cook Road

S.R. 3 (Lima Road) at Dupont Road

S.R. 930 (Coliseum Boulevard) at the eastbound Washington Boulevard exit ramp

U.S. 27 (Clinton Street) at the Headwaters Park crosswalk

U.S. 27 (Lafayette Street) at Tillman Road

U.S. 27 (Lafayette Street) at Pontiac Street

Each signal will be out of service for approximately three hours during cabinet replacement. Lane restrictions will be in place, and flaggers will direct traffic.

INDOT also plans to replace traffic signal controllers at 15 locations along S.R. 930 (Coliseum Boulevard):

Anthony Boulevard

Hobson Road

Vance Avenue

Glenbrook Mall entrance

Speedway Drive

Executive Boulevard

Lowe’s/Delaware

Sherman Boulevard

Memorial Coliseum entrance

Clinton Street

Coldwater Road

Parnell Avenue

Crescent Avenue

State Boulevard

Lake Avenue

During controller replacements, traffic signals will temporarily switch to flashing mode.

INDOT encourages motorists to slow down, use caution and avoid distractions when traveling through work zones.