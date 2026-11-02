Final day of early voting in Allen County ahead of Tuesday’s election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County voters have one final opportunity to cast their ballots early before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

According to the Allen County Election Board, early voting will be available Monday, Nov. 2, at the Rousseau Centre in downtown Fort Wayne from 8 a.m. until noon. The Rousseau Centre is the only early voting location open Monday.

Polls will reopen Tuesday for Election Day, with voting taking place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Allen County uses a vote center system, meaning registered voters are not assigned to a specific polling location. Instead, they can cast their ballots at any of the county’s 53 vote centers, regardless of where they live within Allen County.

The system allows voters to choose the location most convenient for them, whether near their home, workplace or another destination.

Residents can find a complete list of Election Day voting locations by visiting elections.acimap.us.

The Allen County Election Board encourages voters to check their voting location ahead of Election Day.