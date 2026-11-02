Fort Wayne gas prices drop more than 20 cents in one week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Gas prices in Fort Wayne have dropped significantly over the past week, offering some relief to drivers as prices remain well above last year’s levels.

According to GasBuddy’s latest survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne, the average price of gasoline fell 20.6 cents per gallon over the past week, bringing the city’s average to $3.81 per gallon as of Monday.

Despite the weekly decline, prices remain 11.5 cents higher than a month ago and 93.5 cents higher than this time last year.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest gas in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.69 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive station charged $4.27, a difference of 58 cents per gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline dropped 17.1 cents over the past week to $4.12 per gallon. That’s 24.7 cents lower than a month ago but $1.13 higher than a year ago.

Diesel prices also declined, with the national average falling 5.9 cents to $6.281 per gallon.

Nearby cities experienced similar decreases. Toledo’s average dropped 30.3 cents to $4.11 per gallon, while South Bend saw a 23.5-cent decline to $3.83. Kalamazoo’s average fell 26.8 cents to $4.52 per gallon.

“Average gasoline prices fell in nearly every state over the last week, while diesel declined in most, as refinery maintenance wraps up and seasonal demand continues to fade with the onset of cooler weather,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said declining seasonal demand and the completion of refinery maintenance have helped bring prices down, although global oil market uncertainty could lead to renewed volatility in the coming weeks.

GasBuddy says future fuel prices could be influenced by developments near the Strait of Hormuz and continued Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries.

The latest figures are based on GasBuddy’s nationwide collection of more than 11 million weekly price reports from over 150,000 gas stations.