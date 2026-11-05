Weisheit Executed at Indiana State Prison for Deadly 2010 House Fire

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WOWO). Indiana has carried out the execution of Jeffrey Weisheit, convicted of murdering 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch and her 5-year-old brother, Caleb, in a 2010 house fire near Evansville.

The execution took place early Thursday at the Indiana State Prison, after Gov. Mike Braun denied Weisheit’s clemency request Monday and the Indiana Supreme Court rejected his final request for a stay Wednesday.

The children’s mother, Lisa Lynch, had urged state officials to uphold the death sentence during clemency proceedings last month. She had left the children in Weisheit’s care while working an overnight shift when the fatal fire occurred.

The Indiana Department of Correction said the execution process began shortly after midnight and reported Weisheit’s time of death as 12:45 a.m. Central time.

According to the Indiana Capital Chronicle – Weisheit had no final words, according to the department. His final meal was barbecue ribs from Texas Corral and a Mountain Dew.

The execution was witnessed by Weisheit’s parents, his sister, defense attorney Joe Perkovich and a reporter from the Indiana Capital Chronicle. The newspaper was the only media outlet present.

Witnesses were allowed to view the execution chamber for just three minutes. The blinds opened at 12:34 a.m., showing Weisheit on a gurney as his spiritual adviser spoke over him. The blinds closed at 12:37 a.m., eight minutes before officials reported his death.

Weisheit did not visibly move or open his eyes during that brief viewing. Witnesses could not see where an IV had been inserted or determine when the lethal injection began.

His father, Bert Weisheit, expressed frustration with the limited view.

“They sure did not allow us to see very much,” he said while the witnesses waited to leave.

A Department of Correction employee accompanying the group responded, “It’s a very simple, fast process actually.”

Perkovich also questioned how much the witnesses were able to observe.

“I don’t know what I saw,” he said afterward outside the prison.

The defense had made a final effort to delay the execution, seeking additional time to examine Indiana’s lethal-injection drugs and the procedures planned for their use. The Indiana Supreme Court rejected that request in a divided decision Wednesday.

Perkovich had also appealed directly to Braun to intervene before the execution. He said scrutiny of Indiana’s drug purchases and execution procedures would continue.

Indiana does not provide independent witness seats for members of the news media. Reporters can attend only if selected by the condemned inmate for one of five available witness positions.

The witness group arrived at the prison Wednesday night, passing armed guards at the entrance. The van driver and several guards wore masks to conceal their faces. The witnesses then underwent security screening, including body scanners, metal detectors and searches of their belongings.