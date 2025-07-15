Firefighter In Wabash County Faces Charges Of Child Molestation

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A firefighter in Wabash County is facing charges of child molestation following an incident from earlier this month.

According to court documents, Joel McColley of North Manchester, was charged this week. He worked as an Assistant Fire Chief at the Pleasant Township Fire Department. He has since been suspended pending removal as a result of the court’s ruling.

In a Facebook post, the PTFD called the charges against McColley “serious and disgraceful.”

Wabash County Emergency Management also suspended McColley from all positions and responsibilities. They posted the following statement to Facebook:

“Wabash County Emergency Management expects high moral character from all members and those in leadership. Effective immediately, he has been suspended from all EMA functions and position and will be removed pending the results of any court proceedings.”

Since his arrest, McColley has been released on bond following his initial hearing. He’s also required to have no contact with the person who said they were molested by him.

McColley’s trial is set to start on Oct. 20.