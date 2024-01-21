First Lady of Fort Wayne Has Died At Age 67

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has died.

Cindy Henry, the first lady of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday night at the age of 67.

The John Perlich released this statement Sunday afternoon on behalf of the Mayor:

Cindy Henry passed away peacefully Saturday evening surrounded by her family. Cindy had a caring heart, a loving spirit, and an infectious laugh. Her contributions to our community are immeasureable, and her family and friends will miss her. Mayor Henry and his family thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers, but also ask for privacy as the both grieve and celebrate the life of their beautiful Cindy.

Mayor Henry had shared with the public in October that Cindy had been battling pancreatic cancer.

For several decades, the Henry’s were the owner of the Green Frog Inn.