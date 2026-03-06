Foellinger Foundation Awards Nearly $1.8 Million In Grants To Support Allen County Nonprofits

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Foellinger Foundation has approved $1,788,095 in grants to support nonprofit organizations serving youth and families across Allen County, Indiana. The funding was awarded in three categories: Youth Development, Capacity Building, and Special Opportunity.

According to Sarah Strimmenos, president and CEO of the Foellinger Foundation, the investment reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the community through youth-focused programs and nonprofit sustainability.

“Investing in organizations that support Allen County’s youth and their families is one of the most meaningful ways we can strengthen our community,” said Sarah Strimmenos, President and CEO of Foellinger Foundation. “At the same time, we’re committed to helping nonprofits build the financial strength and operational capacity they need to do this work well-not just today, but for generations to come.”

The foundation awarded 11 Youth Development grants totaling $1,635,000 to organizations that provide programs designed to foster positive social, emotional, and academic growth among young people and help prepare them for adulthood.

Recipients include Alive Community Outreach, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, Crossroad Child & Family Services, Erin’s House for Grieving Children, Euell A. Wilson Center, Gateway Woods, Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, Power House Youth Center, World Baseball Academy, and Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana.

In addition, the foundation awarded four Capacity Building grants totaling $24,535. These grants support board-led initiatives aimed at strengthening nonprofit governance, leadership, financial sustainability, and operational effectiveness.

The board also approved four Special Opportunity grants totaling $128,560. These grants are awarded at the discretion of the board and support timely or unique projects that benefit the Allen County community.

Together, the grants represent the Foellinger Foundation’s continued effort to invest in programs and organizations that help young people thrive while strengthening the nonprofit sector that serves the region.