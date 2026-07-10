July 10, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Reduces Adoption Fees During “Empty the Shelter” Event

by WOWO News0
a brown dog standing on its hind legs in a cage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is lowering adoption fees this month in an effort to help more animals find permanent homes.

The shelter’s “Empty the Shelter” promotion runs through July 25 and offers reduced or waived adoption fees for several groups of animals.

Dogs between 6 months and 6 years old are available for a $50 adoption fee. Senior dogs, age 7 and older, can be adopted at no cost, and all cats and kittens are available for free adoption during the event.

Officials say the promotion is designed to encourage more adoptions and help create space at the shelter for animals in need.

Residents interested in adopting can visit Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control to see available pets and learn more about the adoption process.

Related posts

Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, French toast recalled

AP News

Police Seek Suspects in Vehicle Break-In

Dean Jackson

More Jail Time for Craigslist Robber

Tom Franklin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.