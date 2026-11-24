FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two longtime Northeast Indiana hardware retailers are under new ownership following an acquisition by Waters Hardware.

Waters Hardware has acquired Connolly’s Do it Best Hardware and Paterson Do it Best Hardware, with plans to modernize the stores while maintaining their local service and community ties.

The stores will transition to Waters Hardware branding but remain within the Do it Best Group cooperative, allowing them to continue accessing the products, resources and support offered through the network.

Waters Hardware owner Rusty Gerken says the company plans to make improvements to store layouts and product presentation while building on the retailers’ longstanding reputations in the community.

Gerken says the goal is to preserve what customers have come to value about the stores while investing in their future and continuing to provide familiar service.

The acquisition also expands Waters Hardware’s presence in Northeast Indiana, bringing the company closer to Do it Best Group headquarters in Fort Wayne.

Waters Hardware says it will begin evaluating potential improvements across the locations, with additional details expected as plans develop.