Fort Wayne bridge to glow orange for bullying prevention

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge in Fort Wayne will glow orange Wednesday, Oct. 21, as part of a national campaign raising awareness about bullying prevention.

The lighting coincides with Unity Day, an annual observance during National Bullying Prevention Month that encourages people to wear orange as a show of support for kindness, acceptance and inclusion.

The American Association of Orthodontists and Stand for the Silent are partnering on the annual “Bullying Bites” campaign, which will illuminate landmarks across the United States and Canada.

Organizers say the orange lighting is intended to send a message to young people that they are not alone when facing bullying.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, one in five students ages 12 to 18 reported being bullied at school. Of students who reported being bullied at school, 41.3% said they thought it would happen again.

The organizations say orthodontists can also help support children and families because they regularly see young patients throughout treatment and can reinforce messages about kindness and inclusion.

The bridge is scheduled to be illuminated orange Wednesday evening.