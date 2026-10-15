Carhartt to open first Fort Wayne store at Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Workwear brand Carhartt is opening its first Fort Wayne storefront Thursday at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center.

According to our partners in news, 21Alive, the store will be located at 4220 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 01. It will be Carhartt’s second standalone retail location in Indiana and its 67th in the United States. The company’s other Indiana store is in Greenwood.

The new location will carry workwear for men, women and children, along with footwear and accessories.

To celebrate the opening, the first 1,000 customers who are members of Carhartt’s Groundbreakers Loyalty Program will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

Mark Kastner, Carhartt’s director of direct-to-consumer store strategy and experience, said the company is looking forward to making its workwear more accessible to workers in northeast Indiana.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.