Congressman Stutzman Says Data Centers Should Pay Their Own Power Costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Congressman Marlin Stutzman says large data center companies should cover the costs of the electricity and infrastructure needed to operate their facilities, as Fort Wayne continues to grapple with Google’s planned data center development in New Haven.

Stutzman discussed the growing demand for electricity from artificial intelligence and data centers during an interview with Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News. He argued that while data centers are important to America’s technology infrastructure, the companies building them should bear more of the costs associated with their energy use.

“I believe these data centers should foot the bill,” Stutzman said.

He said the facilities can consume enormous amounts of electricity, putting additional pressure on an already strained power grid.

Rather than relying on existing infrastructure, Stutzman said data center operators should provide their own power and pay those costs upfront instead of receiving substantial tax abatements and write-offs at the beginning of a project.

The congressman also suggested the federal government could help by speeding up the permitting process for new power sources, including nuclear energy, allowing data centers to access additional electricity without putting more strain on the existing grid.

Stutzman calls for careful planning of data center locations

Stutzman said the debate over data centers involves more than electricity costs. He also pointed to concerns about national security, competition with China and the impact large industrial developments can have on nearby neighborhoods.

He described data centers as large computer systems that support cloud storage and the computing power needed for artificial intelligence.

Stutzman said the facilities are an important part of America’s infrastructure, but their locations should be carefully considered.

Rather than placing data centers near residential neighborhoods, he said communities should consider creating designated industrial hubs where data centers, power sources and other commercial facilities can operate together.

“We all have to be considerate of each other and put these industrial assets, which are really important, in the right place,” Stutzman said.

He compared the discussion to past debates over industrial projects in the Fort Wayne area, including a proposed quarry in southwest Fort Wayne that drew opposition from nearby residents.

Stutzman also referenced concerns about concentrated animal feeding operations being located too close to residential areas, arguing that industrial facilities should be placed where their impacts on surrounding communities can be managed.

Congressman supports small modular nuclear reactors

With electricity demand expected to remain a major concern as data centers expand, Stutzman said he would like to see small modular nuclear reactors considered for Indiana.

Unlike traditional large nuclear power plants, small modular reactors are designed as smaller nuclear units that could provide power to specific areas.

Stutzman said placing these reactors near population centers could help communities meet electricity demand without relying as heavily on long-distance transmission lines.

He suggested Fort Wayne, South Bend and Indianapolis as potential locations for future power sources.

The congressman also raised concerns about high-voltage transmission lines crossing farmland and family farms, saying he would prefer to see power generation located closer to where electricity is needed.

“Let’s move our power sources where we need the power rather than cutting up our countryside with high-powered lines,” Stutzman said.

Energy demand likely to remain a key issue

The debate over data centers comes as communities across Indiana consider how to accommodate the growing electricity demands associated with artificial intelligence and other technology.

For Fort Wayne and New Haven, questions about power infrastructure, neighborhood impacts and the costs of development remain central to the discussion surrounding Google’s project.

Stutzman’s comments reflect his position that data center companies should take greater responsibility for meeting their own energy needs, while communities should carefully consider where these facilities are built.