Fort Wayne accepting applications for home accessibility improvement grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne homeowners may be eligible for grants to make accessibility improvements to their homes.

The city’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program is now accepting applications for qualified households.

To qualify, applicants must own their home, live within Fort Wayne city limits and have a household member with a permanent disability. Household income must also be at or below 80% of the area median income, which is $76,100 for a family of four.

Grant funding can be used for a variety of accessibility improvements, including temporary or modular ramps, handrails along steps or walkways, chair lifts and walk-in or roll-in showers. Funding can also be used to repair or replace flooring to address uneven surfaces.

Applicants will first complete a series of screening questions to determine whether they meet the program’s requirements. Those who qualify will then complete the full application and provide documentation of household income and a household member’s permanent disability.

Funding for the program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is limited.

Applications will be reviewed based on when they are completed and processed. Participation is not guaranteed and will be awarded on a first-qualified, first-served basis.

Residents can apply through the city’s online application portal.

Residents who need a paper application can call 260-427-8585. Language assistance is available through Language Services Network at 260-426-6764.