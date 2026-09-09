GovParts Expansion Expected to Create 20 High-Wage Fort Wayne Jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne defense contractor is expanding its local operations with a more than $3.4 million investment that is expected to create up to 20 new jobs.

GovParts plans to renovate and equip a 55,000-square-foot facility on more than eight acres near Fort Wayne International Airport. The company says the move will give it nearly five times the interior space of its current operation and provide room for continued growth.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced the expansion Wednesday.

“Indiana is strategically positioned to support U.S. national security thanks to our strong and innovative defense sector,” Braun said. “We are proud to partner with businesses like GovParts to power the warfighter while they boost Indiana’s economy and create high-wage, in-demand career opportunities for Hoosiers.”

GovParts provides manufacturing and supply-chain services to the federal government and defense industry. Its work includes made-to-print manufacturing, original equipment manufacturer sourcing, kitting and supply-chain execution.

The company expects the expansion to accommodate significant growth in its business.

GovParts’ annual sales are projected to increase from approximately $2.5 million in 2023 to about $17 million in 2026 — nearly a sevenfold increase.

The company also supports fulfillment activities connected to more than 2,000 government contracts each year.

GovParts recently purchased the Fort Wayne property and is beginning renovations. The company expects to move into the larger facility during the first quarter of 2027.

The expansion is expected to create as many as 20 new jobs by the end of 2029. According to the state, those positions are expected to pay approximately 20% more than the average wage in Allen County.

GovParts President Shylla Busche said the company is continuing to invest in Fort Wayne while expanding its ability to serve federal customers.

“We’re proud to continue investing in Fort Wayne, creating high-quality jobs and building a company that can support the U.S. government and the warfighter for years to come,” Busche said.

Vice President Nick Scheumann said the additional space will allow the company to pursue more complex projects.

“This expansion gives us the space, people and capabilities to take on more complex programs, strengthen our supply chain and continue scaling the level of support we provide to our government customers,” Scheumann said.

GovParts was founded in Fort Wayne in 2017. The company works with manufacturers, suppliers and service providers throughout northern Indiana and other parts of the country.

The expansion comes as Indiana’s defense industry continues to grow.

The state says defense companies have committed approximately $2.5 billion in capital investment in Indiana since 2020, while defense contracts have increased 24% over the same period.

Other defense-related companies with operations in Indiana include Rolls-Royce, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Prometheus Energetics.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich said the state’s location, defense infrastructure and workforce have helped attract and retain companies operating in the industry.

“Indiana boasts a strong foundation for defense, with a strategic location, an integrated warfare center and a skilled talent pipeline,” Goodrich said.

The GovParts expansion also adds to Fort Wayne’s growing industrial and manufacturing base, particularly in an area surrounding the international airport.

For GovParts, the larger facility is designed to provide the physical capacity needed to handle its expanding federal business while maintaining its operations in Northeast Indiana.

The company expects renovations to continue ahead of the planned move early next year, with the additional jobs phased in through 2029.