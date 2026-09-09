One dead after crash on I-69 in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on southbound I-69 in Allen County.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the area near mile marker 318 around 7:26 a.m. Sept. 9 after receiving reports that a vehicle had left the roadway.

Officers and medics found a red Chevrolet Impala off the west side of the interstate and in the trees.

All three people inside the vehicle were extricated and taken to a local hospital.

One passenger was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. A second passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, while the third had non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Impala was traveling southbound when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle struck a sign before continuing off the road and hitting several trees.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.