Fort Wayne firefighters rescue person trapped beneath house after floor collapse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne firefighters rescued a person trapped beneath a house after a floor collapsed, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to assist the Fort Wayne Police Department during a wellness check on a missing person on Saint Louis Avenue. Police found the person trapped beneath the house, prompting Engine 5 to upgrade the call to a technical rescue.
Additional crews responding included Battalion 11, Engine 12, Truck 12, Truck 17 and the department’s technical rescue team.
Firefighters removed a large section of the floor to extricate the victim. The rescue took approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes to complete.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority transported the patient from the scene.
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control also assisted with the care of a pet dog.
Other agencies assisting with the rescue included Neighborhood Code, NIPSCO, AEP, Fort Wayne City Utilities and Fort Wayne-Allen County Communications.