October 27, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne firefighters rescue person trapped beneath house after floor collapse

by WOWO News0
New Fire Department Technical Rescue Truck/Heather Starr WOWO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne firefighters rescued a person trapped beneath a house after a floor collapsed, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to assist the Fort Wayne Police Department during a wellness check on a missing person on Saint Louis Avenue. Police found the person trapped beneath the house, prompting Engine 5 to upgrade the call to a technical rescue.

Additional crews responding included Battalion 11, Engine 12, Truck 12, Truck 17 and the department’s technical rescue team.

Firefighters removed a large section of the floor to extricate the victim. The rescue took approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes to complete.

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority transported the patient from the scene.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control also assisted with the care of a pet dog.

Other agencies assisting with the rescue included Neighborhood Code, NIPSCO, AEP, Fort Wayne City Utilities and Fort Wayne-Allen County Communications.

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