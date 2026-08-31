Fort Wayne Gas Prices Drop More Than 16 Cents Over Past Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have dropped more than 16 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy.

The average price for regular gasoline in Fort Wayne is now $3.32 per gallon, based on a survey of 201 stations.

Prices are 35.3 cents lower than they were a month ago and 2.8 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy says the cheapest gas in Fort Wayne was $3.19 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.51, a difference of 32 cents per gallon.

Across Indiana, gas prices ranged from $2.89 to $4.19 per gallon Sunday.

The national average has also declined, falling 3.2 cents over the past week to $4.01 per gallon. However, the national average remains 86.2 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nearby, Toledo is averaging $3.76 per gallon, down 22.3 cents from last week. South Bend is at $3.42, down 10.6 cents, while Kalamazoo is averaging $4.19, up 12.4 cents.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says lower oil prices have provided some relief at the pump, but motorists should expect continued volatility in the weeks ahead due to global events affecting oil supplies.