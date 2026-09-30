Taylor Swift becomes most-awarded artist in MTV VMAs history

NEW YORK (WOWO) — Taylor Swift became the most-awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history Sunday night, surpassing Beyoncé’s previous total.

Swift entered the ceremony tied with Beyoncé at 30 VMA wins before receiving the inaugural Artist Director Honors. The new award recognizes artists for their work directing music videos and advancing visual storytelling.

Swift said during her acceptance speech that she has been involved in making about 60 music videos during her career, including 18 she wrote and directed.

She also won video of the year for “The Fate of Ophelia” from her album “The Life of a Showgirl.” Swift dedicated the award to the late Dolly Parton, who died in August at age 80.

Swift also debuted the music video for her song “Patient Zero” during the ceremony. The video, directed by Swift, stars Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson.

Other winners included Madonna, who received artist of the year and best dance and shared the best collaboration award with Sabrina Carpenter. Nirvana received the Video Vanguard Award, which was accepted by surviving members Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear.

The ceremony also featured a tribute to Parton, with Kacey Musgraves performing “I Will Always Love You,” as well as performances from Bruno Mars, Shaboozey, Raye and others.

Sienna Spiro was named best new artist.

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards were broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.