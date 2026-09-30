Indiana voter registration deadline set for October 5

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Hoosiers planning to vote in the November general election have until Monday, Oct. 5 to register.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents that anyone completing a voter registration application at a BMV branch must do so by the deadline. Indiana’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Eligible residents can also register online or check their current registration status through IndianaVoters.in.gov. Online applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 5, while mailed registration forms must be postmarked by the deadline.

The BMV provides free state-issued identification cards for voting purposes to eligible Hoosiers who do not have a driver’s license.

Those applying for a new state ID or driver’s license will need documentation proving their identity, Social Security number and lawful status, along with two documents proving Indiana residency. Additional documentation may be required for applicants whose legal name differs from the name on their identity documents.

Indiana residents can also use the state’s voter website to find their polling location and review other election information.

More information about voter registration is available through the Indiana Secretary of State’s Election Division.