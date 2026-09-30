Indiana awards more than $400 million for statewide broadband expansion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 122,000 homes and businesses across Indiana are set to receive expanded high-speed internet access through more than $400 million in broadband projects announced Wednesday.

Twenty-four internet service providers have been awarded contracts through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment, or BEAD, program, according to Gov. Mike Braun’s office.

The program is designed to expand broadband infrastructure to locations that are considered unserved or underserved. Indiana received a total federal BEAD allocation of about $868 million.

Internet service providers participating in the program are required to contribute at least 25% of project costs. State officials say providers have committed more than $300 million in matching funds toward the projects.

The Indiana Broadband Office expects construction on some projects to begin as early as this fall. All construction funded through the current round is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

Indiana is also preparing for a second round of BEAD applications covering eligible locations that were not included in the initial round. The state is awaiting a list of eligible addresses from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration before accepting additional applications.

Hoosiers can use the Indiana Broadband Progress Hub to check whether their home or business is included in a BEAD-funded project. The online map provides information about the internet provider, expected upload and download speeds and anticipated completion timeline for individual addresses.