Fort Wayne man identified as victim in I-469 crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 46-year-old Fort Wayne man has died following a crash on Interstate 469 earlier this week.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the man Friday as Jasmin Rizvic.

Rizvic was involved in a crash around 1:34 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-469 near mile marker 25.8 in Fort Wayne. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The coroner’s office said Rizvic died from blunt impact injuries to his torso and right lower extremity as a result of the crash. His death was ruled accidental.

Rizvic is the 25th traffic-related fatality in Allen County in 2026, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police Department, New Haven Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office.