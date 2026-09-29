September 29, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne police community survey closing soon

by WOWO News0
(Brian Davis/WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Time is running out for Fort Wayne residents to share their thoughts about the Fort Wayne Police Department through a community survey.

The survey, available through Engage Fort Wayne, is intended to help the department understand how residents view FWPD, what they expect from the department and what qualities should shape its future communications and public identity.

Questions cover topics including trust, transparency, professionalism, community engagement, public safety priorities and how residents prefer to receive information from FWPD.

The department says responses will establish a baseline for its branding and communications efforts. Participation is voluntary, and responses will be reviewed in aggregate.

The survey is open through Sept. 30.

 

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