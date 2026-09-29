Indianapolis Zoo loses AZA accreditation

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — The Indianapolis Zoo is no longer accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The zoo confirmed Monday to FOX59/CBS4 that it was not approved for continued accreditation during the latest review cycle.

The AZA evaluates zoos on areas including animal welfare, veterinary care, conservation and education, guest services, physical facilities and safety, staffing, finances and governance.

The AZA’s website showed the Indianapolis Zoo’s accreditation was set to expire in September 2026. The organization said its accreditation hearings are confidential and declined to provide details about why a facility is approved or denied.

The zoo said it is working with the AZA through its Pathways to Membership program, which allows facilities to work directly with the organization on improvements.

The zoo said the AZA identified “some longstanding organizational concerns around communication, internal consistency, and collaboration across all departments.”

FOX59/CBS4 reported that the loss of accreditation could affect the zoo’s participation in AZA-affiliated breeding programs, although the zoo did not specifically address that issue.

The Indianapolis Zoo has also faced several other high-profile incidents over the past year, according to FOX59/CBS4 reporting.

In October 2025, two endangered tortoises were reported stolen from zoo property. The animals were later found abandoned in a Madison County park. FOX59/CBS4 also reported that zoo officials waited 11 days to notify Indiana State Police about the missing tortoises.

In November 2025, a chimpanzee escaped its enclosure and was later sedated and recaptured.

Zoo President and CEO Rob Shumaker stepped down in March after 16 years in the position.

PETA also responded to the accreditation decision, calling the loss “a cause for concern” and urging the zoo to address the concerns identified during the accreditation process.

The zoo said it intends to work with the AZA toward regaining accreditation.