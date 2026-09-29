Trek the Trails Night Ride moves to alternate location due to recent flooding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Tonight’s Trek the Trails Night Ride will begin at a different location because of flooding.

Participants should meet at Johnny Appleseed Park near the Camp Canine dog park.

The ride will finish after dark, so riders are strongly encouraged to bring front and rear lights. Helmets are also encouraged.

Trek the Trails is a series of family-friendly bike rides hosted by the City of Fort Wayne, City of New Haven and Fort Wayne Trails. Rides are held every other Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. throughout the summer and typically cover 8 to 9 miles at an average speed of 10 to 12 mph.

Riders of all skill levels are welcome, and organizers say no one is left behind. Participants are encouraged to bring water and wear helmets.

The 2026 Trek the Trails season began April 28 and runs through the end of September. Participants ride at their own risk.

The event is sponsored by Northeastern REMC, UAW 2209, VS Engineering and Old Fort Bicycle.