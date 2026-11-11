Fort Wayne proposes funding plan for delayed Pufferbelly Trail bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne officials are proposing a new funding source to help close the cost gap delaying construction of the Pufferbelly Trail pedestrian bridge over Coliseum Boulevard.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, the proposal was discussed during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. It would use money from the Fort Wayne Local Income Tax-Economic Development fund to cover part of the project’s estimated $2.9 million funding gap.

The project, also known as the Vann Family Crossing, was initially projected to cost about $7 million. However, construction bids came in between approximately $9.9 million and $11.2 million, delaying the project.

City Council members will vote on the funding proposal at a later date.

Construction was previously expected to begin by September and continue through 2027. It is not yet clear how the delay will affect that timeline.

Once complete, the bridge will cross Coliseum Boulevard east of Lima Road and connect to Fort Wayne’s trail network, which includes about 130 miles of trails. The crossing is intended to provide a safer route for pedestrians and trail users across one of the city’s busiest roads, with access to nearby destinations including Glenbrook Square Mall.