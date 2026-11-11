Fort Wayne to dedicate wounded veterans memorial Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The city of Fort Wayne will dedicate a new wounded veterans memorial Wednesday afternoon, with the public invited to attend the ceremony.

The dedication of The Spire: Wounded Veterans Memorial is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at the roundabout at Saint Francis Drive, formerly Leesburg Road, and West Main Street.

Mayor Sharon Tucker, representatives of the city’s Public Works Division and local military and government officials are expected to take part in the ceremony.

The monument will be dedicated in memory of former Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy.

Veterans attending the ceremony are encouraged to wear their military uniforms. Special seating will be available in front of the monument for Purple Heart recipients.

Parking will be available at the VFW, Power Dynamics and SweetCars back parking lots. Those attending are encouraged to arrive early.

Saint Francis Drive and West Main Street will be closed to through traffic from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Access to the three designated parking lots will remain available for those attending the dedication.

More information about the project is available through the city’s project website.