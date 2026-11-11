Gas prices fall below $4 nationally, but other costs continue to climb

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Drivers are getting some relief at the gas pump, but rising costs for groceries, housing and other goods continue to put pressure on household budgets.

The national average price of regular gasoline fell below $4 a gallon Tuesday for the first time in three months, according to AAA.

The average dropped 38 cents over the past month to $3.98 per gallon.

According to NPR, the decline comes as crude oil prices fall, refineries switch to a less expensive winter gasoline blend and seasonal demand for fuel decreases.

Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, says prices could fall further by Thanksgiving if there are no significant geopolitical disruptions. He estimates the national average could reach $3.75 per gallon.

Diesel prices have also declined, but at a slower pace. AAA puts the national average at $6.15 per gallon, about 13 cents lower than a month ago.

Meanwhile, the broader cost of living continues to rise.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Tuesday that consumer prices increased 0.4% in October compared with September. That was a larger monthly increase than forecasters had expected.

Housing costs accounted for about one-third of the monthly increase, while grocery prices also climbed.

Higher diesel costs are also affecting transportation and shipping expenses, which can contribute to higher prices for other goods.

Despite the recent decline in gasoline prices, the cost of fuel remains a concern for consumers heading into the holiday travel season.