Fort Wayne Youth Organizing Overdose Awareness Day Event Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne youth organizers are bringing the community together Sunday for an Overdose Awareness Day event.

The event will be held August 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library Main Branch at 900 Library Plaza.

According to organizers, the event will honor people who have died from drug overdoses, recognize those who have survived and provide information aimed at preventing future deaths.

The event is being organized by Fort Wayne youth Qady Horton, Aleeyah Herport and Summer Cartwright, who are focused on overdose prevention and addiction awareness.

Guest speakers will share personal stories of loss, recovery and hope. Educational presentations will cover overdose prevention, harm reduction and ways to find support.

Resource tables will also be available with local organizations offering treatment, recovery services, mental health support and community outreach.

A memorial tribute will be held to honor people who have died from overdose.

The event is part of International Overdose Awareness Day, observed each year on August 31. Events are held in communities around the world to remember those lost to overdose and raise awareness about prevention and support.

The Fort Wayne event will be held in the conference rooms at the Allen County Public Library Main Branch.