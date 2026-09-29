Three injured in St. Joseph River boat collision

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Three people were injured Sunday evening in a boat collision on the St. Joseph River, according to Indiana Conservation Officers.

The collision was reported around 6:51 p.m. after a boat traveling between 45 and 60 mph on the right side of the river struck a stationary boat that was not under power.

A juvenile passenger on the stationary boat was thrown into the water. An adult occupant entered the water and reached the juvenile, who was wearing a life jacket.

The operator of the moving boat left the scene before calling 911.

Three people, including the juvenile, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Baugo Township, Cleveland Township, Elkhart and Concord Township fire departments, along with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.